MacCULLOCH, John Charles. Of Te Kauwhata, passed away peacefully on Tuesday the 19th of February 2020, surrounded by family at Aparangi Care Unit, Te Kauwhata, aged 86 years. Much loved partner of Audrey, father of Stuart and Liz, Julie and Brian, Ross and Wendy, foster dad of Irene and Stephen. A cherished Pop of 11 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate John's life will be held on Wednesday 26th February at the Waikare Golf Club, 66 Waerenga Road, Te Kauwhata at 1.30 pm. All communications to the MacCulloch family, C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020