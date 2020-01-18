Home

Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury 7400
03-313 8222
John Charles DERBIDGE


1940 - 2020
John Charles DERBIDGE Notice
DERBIDGE, John Charles. 1940 - 2020. On Monday 13th January John passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Judy, adored father of Marc and Sarah and father-in-law of Titania Tong and John Brakenridge. Treasured Poppa John of Jonty, Ollie, George and Sasha and much loved brother of Ian. In accordance with John's wishes a private family service has been held. Special thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at Nurse Maude, Merivale and their district nurses. Correspondence C/- Derbidge family P O Box 25-160 Christchurch 8144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
