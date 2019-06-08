Home

John Carlyle BURNS Notice
BURNS, John Carlyle. Born February 12, 1926. Passed away on May 26, 2019 at Mountain View Aged Care Canberra; aged 93. Dearly loved husband of Eleanor, father and father-in-law of Keith and Imke (USA), Hilary and Stephen (UK) and grandfather of Sonya, Peter, Fiona, Katie and Hugh. Brother and brother-in-law of Richard and Moira, and the late Alison. He had a distinguished academic career and will be remembered by many in the Mathematical field. His funeral was held in Canberra on 3 June 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
