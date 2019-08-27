Home

John Bruce (Bruce) LORETZ

John Bruce (Bruce) LORETZ Notice
LORETZ, John Bruce (Bruce). On 25 August 2019 at his home in Mangawhai surrounded by his loving family. Cherished husband of Gwen and precious father of Sue, Jan and Trudy, and father in law of Clive. Much loved Poppa of Laurie and Amy, James, Daniel and Alana, Kate, Shane, Amy and Edu, Jade and Aaron, Nicki and Simon, and Tara and Shannen. Awesome Great Poppa of Darcy, Taylor, Coco, Mia, Luna, Kierra, Riley, Evie and our little angel Summer. "We will hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain To walk with us through all our lives until we meet again." A service for Bruce will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Thursday 29 August 2019 at 11:00 am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
