Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Te Kauwhata Rugby Sports Club
Mahi Road
Te Kauwhata
View Map
John Bruce (JB) GREEN

John Bruce (JB) GREEN Notice
GREEN, John Bruce (JB). On 27 February 2020 suddenly at work with his boots still on. Dearly loved husband of Toni. Much loved father of Wendy and Kevin, Peter and Deb, Chook (Denise) and Sam. Dearly loved Poppa of Taylor and Chelsea; Ethan, Korbyn, Georgia; Max, Harry and Molly. Yesterday our family rock, our friend, our mate, the kindest man passed away, we are all hurting so badly ! We miss him already, what an amazing husband, father, and Poppa you were Johnny. We love you so so much ! Our hearts hurt. RIP Johnny A celebration of John's life will be held at the Te Kauwhata Rugby Sports Club, Mahi Road, Te Kauwhata on Tuesday 3 March at 1pm to be followed by a private cremation. Donations in John's memory for the Te Kauwhata Emergency Services would be appreciated, posted to PO Box 55 Te Kauwhata or may be left at the service. Communications to the Green family C/- PO Box 147 Huntly 3740.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
