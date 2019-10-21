Home

More Obituaries for John BROWN
John BROWN

John BROWN Notice
BROWN, John. Born April 20, 1940. Passed away on October 18, 2019. Most dearly beloved husband of Sharon. Devoted father of Robyn, Michael and Ashley, and Andy. Much loved stepfather of Andrea and Rod, Juliette and Tony. Loving grandad to Ryan, Natasha, Matthew, Sarah, Aidan, Zoe, Livy , Jackson and Kalani, and great grandad of Hudson. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 23 October at 10.00 am, followed by interment in North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2019
