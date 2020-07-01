Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
3:30 p.m.
John Brian RAINBOW Notice
RAINBOW, John Brian. Ulysses No. 595. Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday 24 June 2020. Much loved son of the late John and Eileen, loved brother of the late Maureen and David. Uncle, cousin and very best friend of Sue and John. Loved by all that knew him. A service for John will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 6 July at 3.30 pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Rainbow Family C/- PO Box 302 524, North Harbour.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020
