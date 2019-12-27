|
WHITCOMBE, John Bradnock. Peacefully passed away on Christmas Day at home surrounded by his loving family. Cherished husband of Judith. Beloved father of Maria and Steve, Gerard and Kerrin, Brent and Christine, Anna and Gavin and Clare. Treasured Pop of Jamie, Naomi, Hannah, Joshua, Sam, Zac, Blake, Ella, Jack and Jahrabi. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7 Glendale Road, Glen Eden on Saturday 28 December 2019 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019