FARRELL, John Boyd (Jack). On 30th May 2020, peacefully, at NorthHaven Hospital, Aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband for 67 years of Joan. Loved father and father in law of John and Becky, Grant and Vicky, Tony and Carolyn, Peter and Jackie. Loved grandad of Stephen, Jessica, Callum, Lylah, Daniel, Samuel and Anna and great grandad of Liam, Dylan, Quinn, Bridey and Isiah. A service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Wednesday, the 3rd of June at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff of NorthHaven Hospital for their loving care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2020