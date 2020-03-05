|
FERNS, John Bernard. Died peacefully, aged 96 on 29 February 2020. Much loved husband of the late Lorna May Ferns and adored father and father-in-law of Maxine and Noel, Karen, Denise and Tim, Mike and Lucia and much loved Grandfather and Great- Grandfather. The family would like to thank the staff and management at Remuera Care for their exceptional care of our father throughout time but in particular the last few months. A private cremation has been held in Auckland his home for the last 3 years. All communications to The Ferns Family, c/- PO Box 128-233, Remuera, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2020