Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
John Bernard FERNS

John Bernard FERNS Notice
FERNS, John Bernard. Died peacefully, aged 96 on 29 February 2020. Much loved husband of the late Lorna May Ferns and adored father and father-in-law of Maxine and Noel, Karen, Denise and Tim, Mike and Lucia and much loved Grandfather and Great- Grandfather. The family would like to thank the staff and management at Remuera Care for their exceptional care of our father throughout time but in particular the last few months. A private cremation has been held in Auckland his home for the last 3 years. All communications to The Ferns Family, c/- PO Box 128-233, Remuera, Auckland.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
