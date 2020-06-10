|
BROSNAHAN, John Bernard. 24 June 1944 - 8 June 2020. We announce the peaceful passing of John to Eternal Life at home surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Ria Brosnahan nee Hoogveld. Adored and inspirational father and father-in-law of Sean and Jodi, Waikura Valley; Damian and Joanne, Sydney; Pascal and Gretchen, Colombia; Jerome and Sandrine, Ohope; Esther and Scott, Queensland; Dominic, Christchurch; Naomi and Mark, Scotland; Stephanie, Ohope; Benedict and Emma, Scotland; and Maximillian, Norway. Much loved Opa of Alex, Holly, Xavier, Zachary, Thomas, Jacob, Jessica, Paul, Charlotte, Isabella, Sebastian, Rocco, Nicholas, Julien, Elisabeth, and Bridget. Much loved brother/brother in law of Lesley - deceased; Suzanne and Pat, Palmerston North, Cushla, Whakatane; Fr. Bruce, Oklahoma, USA and Robert and Rineke, Ohope. Brother in law of Corry Grant, Cape Cod; Fred and Elizabeth Hoogveld, Okere Falls. Holy Rosary will be recited at 6.30 pm on Wednesday at St Peter Chanel Church, King St, Whakatane. A requiem mass will be held for John on Thursday 11th June 2020 at 2 pm at St Peter Chanel Church followed by internment at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Ohope. In lieu of flowers, donations please to Education Sponsorship Trust - 02 0536 0325858 12. Messages please to the Brosnahan family PO Box 3042, Ohope 3161, or online at Willettsfuneralservices.co.nz.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020