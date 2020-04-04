|
SEYMOUR, John Bentley. 28 September 1961 - 1 April 2020. John passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on 1 April 2020, aged 58. Loved son of George and Faith. Cherished husband of Andrea. Dearly loved dad, father-in- law and granddad of Luke, Anna and Scarlett, and Amy- Rose, Kurt and Harley, and step-dad of Baylie. Adored brother and brother in law of Greg, and Rob and Rose and loved uncle of Ben and Jordan. In accordance with John's wishes, a private cremation has taken place with a memorial service to take place at a later date. Messages to John's family c/- 70 Tokomaru East Road, RD4, Tokomaru 4474.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020