Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3578143
Resources
More Obituaries for John SEYMOUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Bentley SEYMOUR


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
John Bentley SEYMOUR Notice
SEYMOUR, John Bentley. 28 September 1961 - 1 April 2020. John passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on 1 April 2020, aged 58. Loved son of George and Faith. Cherished husband of Andrea. Dearly loved dad, father-in- law and granddad of Luke, Anna and Scarlett, and Amy- Rose, Kurt and Harley, and step-dad of Baylie. Adored brother and brother in law of Greg, and Rob and Rose and loved uncle of Ben and Jordan. In accordance with John's wishes, a private cremation has taken place with a memorial service to take place at a later date. Messages to John's family c/- 70 Tokomaru East Road, RD4, Tokomaru 4474.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -