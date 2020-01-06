Home

Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
View Map
John Beatson FORLONG Notice
FORLONG, John Beatson. Passed away peacefully on 5th January 2020 at San Michele Hospital, Te Awamutu surrounded by his family, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Gwen, and close friend of Lurline Roycroft. Loved and cherished father and father in law of Maurice and Karen, Janice and Marcel Te Brake, Keith and Jill. Loving grandad of Laura, Grant; Rachel, Jenn; Bryre, and Ryan. Great grandad John of Lachlan, Holly, Pheobie, Kendyl, Devon, Jasper, and Simon. Special thanks to the staff at Tarahill and San Michele. A Service to Celebrate John's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Thursday, 9th January 2020 at 11am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Te Awamutu Wheelchair Wagon would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Forlong family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
