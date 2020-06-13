|
MEEKING, Most Reverend John Basil D.D. Emeritus Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Christchurch died peacefully on Thursday June 11th, 2020 at Christchurch Hospital, aged 90 years. Requiescat in Pace On Monday June 15th from 10.00am, Bishop Basil will be at the Carmelite Monastery Chapel, 52 Halswell Road. Rosary will be recited at the Carmelite Chapel at 7.00pm. On Tuesday 16th June at 2pm a Vigil Mass will be celebrated at the Nazareth House Chapel, 220 Brougham Street. At 7.00pm on Tuesday a Vigil Requiem Mass in Extraordinary form will be celebrated at St Mary's Pro-Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street. On Wednesday 17th June at 11.00am, the Requiem Mass for Bishop Basil will be celebrated at St Mary's Pro-Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, followed by burial at Bromley Cemetery, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road. A Faithful Shepherd Rest in Peace JR John Rhind 03-379 9920
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020