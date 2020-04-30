|
SHARPLES, John Barry. Passed away peacefully on 27 April 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Joy. Much loved and respected father, father-in-law, grandfather of Neil and Sara, Karyn and Peter, David and Tania, James and Wendy, Shaun and Meenal, Catie, Kristen and Greg, Tim and Sam, Trey, Luca and great- grandchildren Thomas, Jack and Charlotte. "Finally his struggle is over and he is now at peace." As per current restrictions a private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St John Ambulance can be made online at bit.ly/jbsharples2704
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2020