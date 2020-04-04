|
|
|
Mc NAUGHTEN, John Barry (known as Barry). On 1st of April 2020 at his home in Upper Hutt with his wife Maureen suddenly but peacefully passed away at the age of 84. Barry was a loving husband of 62 years of Maureen. Much loved father and father in-law of Donna and Keith (Tauranga), Greg and Virginia (Auckland), Adrian and Serena (Upper Hutt) and Sean and Ciara (Ireland). Beloved grandfather of Gillian, Marley, Jaz, Emma, Sam, Lucy and great grandfather to Lexie, Crystal and Akira. Opportunity to extend messages and memories to the family can be posted on the website https:/ /www.legacy.com. In lieu of flower please donate to Wellington Free Ambulance in gratitude for all their assistance. Due to current restrictions, a private cremation took place on Friday the 3rd of April. Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Ph 04 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020