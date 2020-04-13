|
CALLAGHAN, John Barry Harold. On Friday 10th April 2020, Barry passed away peacefully, age 85 at Ryman Possum Bourne Retirement Village, Pukekohe. Devoted Dad to Maree and Johnny, and much loved Father-in-law to Michele. A treasured Didda to his four grandchildren Michael, Deanna, Audrey and Karen. We will always remember you by your sweet tooth, so we know why you left us at Easter. Thank you to all the incredible staff at Ryman Special Care unit for their kindness, love and care they gave to Barry.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2020