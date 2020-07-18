Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Arnold Haig (Haig) ROBINSON

Add a Memory
John Arnold Haig (Haig) ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON, John Arnold Haig (Haig). Haig died peacefully at his home on 12 July 2020 after a short illness. Served in WWII on HMNZS Achilles. Well-known in the Auckland real estate industry for over 50 years and active right to the end. Very much loved and missed by his wife Danuta and their children, Christina, Michael, Caroline and Jacqueline. Buried in his home town Te Awamutu at a private family ceremony on Tuesday 14 July 2020. Life's a very fragile affair Sonny and you made it through an incredible 95 years. We're all very proud of you Dad.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -