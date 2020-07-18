|
|
|
ROBINSON, John Arnold Haig (Haig). Haig died peacefully at his home on 12 July 2020 after a short illness. Served in WWII on HMNZS Achilles. Well-known in the Auckland real estate industry for over 50 years and active right to the end. Very much loved and missed by his wife Danuta and their children, Christina, Michael, Caroline and Jacqueline. Buried in his home town Te Awamutu at a private family ceremony on Tuesday 14 July 2020. Life's a very fragile affair Sonny and you made it through an incredible 95 years. We're all very proud of you Dad.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020