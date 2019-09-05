Home

John Archibald (Jack) MacKINNON

John Archibald (Jack) MacKINNON Notice
MacKINNON, John Archibald (Jack). Peacefully on 2 September 2019, surrounded by loving family. Former husband of the late Joyce; current husband of Judi. Loved Father of Stephen, Peter, Annette, Glenys and Catherine. Father-in-law to Dayle. Loving Pop to Peter, Andrew, David, Emma, Katie, Joel, Lisann, Daniel, Mitchell and Jason. Pop to Javahni, and Zion; Jack Pop to Nico, Braiden and Lennox. Jack will also be sadly missed by Judi's family and all who knew him. A service to celebrate his life will be held at Chapel 1, Waikumete Crematorium, Great North Road, Glen Eden, Auckland on Monday 9 September at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
