|
|
|
LOKES, John Anthony. On 16th September 2020, peacefully, at St Margarets Hospital. In his 98th Year. Dearly loved husband of the late Alexa. Loved father and father in law of Michael and Celia, Elizabeth (deceased), Jo and Noel, Cathy, Stephen (deceased) and Christine, Marie and Mike, Christine and Michael (deceased), David and Lindy, Andrea and Steve, Jonathan, Greg and Barbara. Loved grandad and great grandad of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church, 94 Taikata Road, Te Atatu Peninsula on Tuesday, the 22nd of September at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. (Due to Covid 19 restrictions the number attending is limited to 50 only). In lieu of flowers a donation to save the children fund would be appreciated and may be made at https://www. savethechildren.org.nz/how- to-help/donate/monthly- donation All communications to "The Lokes Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943. Logo Ig41243scf
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020