BARNS-GRAHAM, John Anthony. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 5 January 2020 at Gisborne Hospital. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved Father of Andrew and Victoria. Loved Father-in Law of Martina and Mike and a much loved Granddad of Thomas. Brother of Tim, Jenny and Patrick Barns-Graham and their Families. Special friend of Liz and Richard. "Hard working and true to himself to the end." "Rest in Peace. You will be missed". A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. For Information and Messages please email: [email protected] gmail.com
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020