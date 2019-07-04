Home

MACKAY, John Angus. Passed away peacefully on 1st July 2019. Dearly loved husband of Gwen (nee Lawrence). Loved father and father-in-law to Fiona and Cameron, Neil and Fiona. Papa to Amy, Phoebe, Ben and Will. A special thanks to all the amazing staff at Bupa Beachhaven Care Home. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland on Monday the 8th of July at 12.30pm, followed by a private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2019
