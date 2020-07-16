|
|
|
ANGUS, John. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 8 July 2020, aged 89. John was a distinguished administrator and life member of both the Mitchell Park Squash Club (Lower Hutt) and the Takapuna Bowling Club. He was also a past secretary of the Takapuna North Probus Club. John was a former long-time employee of NZI Insurance. Heartfelt thanks to all of the dedicated staff at Northbridge rest home and hospital who took such excellent care of John in recent years. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2020