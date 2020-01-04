Home

FLYNN, John Allister (Allister). On 28 December 2019 in his 93rd year at Middlemore Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Avis for 69 years. Much loved Dad of Kelvin and Laurel, Robyn and the late David Cozens, and the late John. Loved grandfather of Rachael, Richard, Danny, Campbell (deceased), and Todd. Loved great grandfather of Andrew, Daniel, Jackson, Connor, Sophie and George. At peace now. How we will miss his humour, sound advice and gentle guidance. A private service has been held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
