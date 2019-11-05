Home

More Obituaries for John ALLEN
John ALLEN

John ALLEN Notice
ALLEN, John. 25 January 1952 - 02 November 2019 Passed away suddenly at home. Soulmate to Lois. Much loved Dad to Dave and Craig. Loved father-in-law, and Opa to five wonderful grandchildren. Brother to Susan, Peter, Karoline and Paul. Sadly missed by the Franklin community. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation or St John Ambulance would be appreciated. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, cnr Queen and Wesley Streets, Pukekohe on Thursday 7th November, at 1:00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
