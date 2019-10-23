Home

John Allan THORPE

THORPE, John Allan. Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital 21 October 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Aroha. Loving father of Tim, Matthew and Rebecca, and grandfather to Harley, Maison-Ella, Olivia, Conor and Jessica. Special thanks to the friends that allowed John to stay in his own home for so long. A service to celebrate Johns life will be held in The Long Room, Basin Reserve, 2 Rugby Street, Wellington on Friday 25 October at 12.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
