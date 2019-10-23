|
THORPE, John Allan. Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital 21 October 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Aroha. Loving father of Tim, Matthew and Rebecca, and grandfather to Harley, Maison-Ella, Olivia, Conor and Jessica. Special thanks to the friends that allowed John to stay in his own home for so long. A service to celebrate Johns life will be held in The Long Room, Basin Reserve, 2 Rugby Street, Wellington on Friday 25 October at 12.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019