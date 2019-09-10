Home

John Alfred LUCAS

John Alfred LUCAS Notice
LUCAS, John Alfred. 10 August 1928 - 06 September 2019. Passed away peacefully on the 6th September 2019. Dearly loved husband of Pam for 68 years, father of Karen and Grant, Debbie and Gary, grandfather to Daniel, Dylan, Tristan, James and Annelise, great grandfather to Freddie and Aria. A celebration of John's life will be held on Friday 13th September at 11:00am at the Glen Eden Methodist Church, 302 West Coast Road in Glen Eden.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
