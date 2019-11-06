Home

John Alfred HAMILTON

HAMILTON, John Alfred. Peacefully after a long illness at Waikato Hospital on 4th November, 2019 surrounded by family. In his 88th year. Dearly loved husband for 66 years to Jan. Much loved Dad and father-in-law to John and Kim-Marie, Stew and Wendy, Graeme and Betty, Kevin and Cynthia, Chris and Loral, Cathy and Darryl. Loved Grandad to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Sadly missed, now at rest." In lieu of flowers donations to Tokoroa St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for John will be held at St Marks Presbyterian Church, Bridge Street, Tokoroa on Friday 8th November, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by interment at the Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
