OSWIN, John Alexander. Born 24 September 1931 and slipped away on 15 May 2019 surrounded by family. After a bravely fought year, John is finally at peace. Loving husband of the late Joan. Loving father of Mark, Susie, Donna and the late Matthew. Adored partner of Joan. Papa of Jai, Luke and Kane. A celebration of John's life will be held at his home in Milford, on Tuesday 21 May, which will start with drinks at 1pm and a service commencing at 2pm. Please contact Mark on 027-4927941 for further information. In lieu of flowers, donations to Centre for Brain Research, BNZ 02-0159-0414088-00; reference "Oswin" would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 17 to May 18, 2019
