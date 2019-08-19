|
MacGREGOR, John Alexander. Born July 11, 1936. Passed away on August 16, 2019 in his 84th year. Much loved husband of Norma. Loved father of Kay, Neil, Iain, and Ara. Addored Grand father of Ella, Otto, Olive, Rosie, Eddie, Rudy, Archie, Lottie, Jack, Daisy, and Bonnie. Cherished Great grandad of Lily, Lola, Harper, Arlo, and Ryan. He will be sadly missed by Dannie, Richard, Winky, Leanne, and great mates Tom, Joe, Richard, Amazing neighbours and many others. Memorial service will be held in the Ostend Hall at 11.30 am, 22 August.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019