Funeral
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Waipipi Hall
Creamery Road
Waipipi
View Map
John Alexander COFFIN Notice
COFFIN, John Alexander. Passed away 6th November 2020, at Possum Bourne Village, Pukekohe. Loved son of the late Herman and Dorrie. Loved brother of Peggy (deceased), Daphne (deceased), Cora, Joan, Hazel (deceased), Betty and Kay. Uncle to 20 nieces and nephews. Special thanks for the special care from Possum Bourne Resthome staff. Special mention to Venina, Eva and Janice. Funeral for John will be at the Waipipi Hall, Creamery Road, Waipipi on Friday 13th November at 1pm. Followed by interment at Waipipi Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2020
