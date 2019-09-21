Home

John Alexander ASHBY

John Alexander ASHBY Notice
ASHBY, John Alexander. On 20 September 2019, peacefully at The Bay View Rest Home, Tauranga, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ruth, much loved dad of the late Heather; and Robyn, father-in-law to Evan and Kevin, cherished friend to Linda. A loved grandad to all his grandchildren and their families. A service to celebrate John's life, will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, cnr 5th Ave and Cameron Rd Tauranga, on Tuesday 24 September at 1pm. Communication to the Ashby Family, c/o P.O. Box 650 Tauranga 3140



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
