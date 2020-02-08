|
YOUNG, John Albert. Passed away peacefully on the 1st of February, 2020 in his 60th year. Dearly loved son of Glenda, and the late Brian and stepson of Des. Treasured partner of the late Mariel. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Paul and Kerrie, Anne and Steve, Maria and Steve and the late Ruth, and loved uncle to Steven and Amy, Hayden and Kirstin, Sarah and Matt, Johnson and Chelsea, Charlotte, and Kate, and great uncle to his nephews and nieces. At rest, at peace and free. A celebration of John's life will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday, 11th February, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020