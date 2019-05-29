|
|
|
SHORT, John Albert. Peacefully in Tairua on Sunday, 26th May 2019 in his 87th Year. Loved husband of the late Bev Short. Dad of Karin and Dan; Diane and Keith; Wayne and Jan. Grandad of Cham and Margaret, Carlin, and Stevie. Great-grandad to Logan, Tia, Grayson, Brocky and Athena. Great-great-grandad to Cleveland and Caliyah. A Service for John will be held at 1pm on Friday 31st May 2019 at Tairua Bowling Club, 44 Hornsea Rd, Tairua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
