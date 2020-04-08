Home

Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
1:00 p.m.
John Albert (Johnny) EDWARDS


1945 - 2020
John Albert (Johnny) EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS, John Albert (Johnny). Born November 01, 1945. Passed away on April 06, 2020. Aged 74 yrs. Born in Christchurch. Passed away peacefully at home on the North Shore after a courageous battle against cancer surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Maria and loved brother of Gabriel (deceased) and Russell. A friend and mentor who touched the lives of so many, he will be sorely missed. Grateful thanks are extended to all medical health professionals and nursing staff who skillfully cared for John's condition over the past 14 years. Now at rest and awaiting Jehovah's resurrection "and I have hope? that there is going to be a resurrection" Acts 24:15. An online funeral service will be held on Saturday 11 April at 1.00 p.m. For link details to join the service, please email your contacts to: [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
