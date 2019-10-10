|
|
|
VENNELL, John Adrian (Adrian). LCdr RNZN (Rtd) and lawyer. Passed away peacefully on 8 October 2019 at the Mercy Hospice. Much loved husband of the late Margaret. Dearly loved father of Kate and Arabella, father-in-law of David and Rob and adored grandfather of Amelia and Stella. A service to celebrate Adrian's life will be held at St Marks Anglican Church, 95 Remuera Rd Remuera on Monday 14 October at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Adrian's name to St Johns Ambulance, Private Bag 14902, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019