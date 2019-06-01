ROSSOUW, Johannes Stephanus (Fainks). RPEQ, B.Eng (Civil), B.Com (Transport Economics). Passed away tragically at home, in Auckland, on 23 May 2019, aged 46 years. Born 27 December 1972, in Pretoria, South Africa. Dearly missed treasured partner and best friend of Nicola Tennent, and beloved son of Sandra Rossouw (nee Myburgh) and the late Johannes Rossouw (both of Pretoria), brother and brother-in-law of Cathy and Johann Dannhauser, and loved Fainks of the Tennent family, of Otaio. A private cremation has been held, with memorials to be held later in Auckland, Brisbane, and Otaio. Messages to: [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mental Health Foundation NZ or the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ would be appreciated. Rest peacefully now, beautiful soul. "Ring the bells that still can ring, Forget your perfect offering There is a crack in everything, That's how the light gets in." Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019