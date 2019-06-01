Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Johannes ROSSOUW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johannes Stephanus (Fainks) ROSSOUW

Notice Condolences

Johannes Stephanus (Fainks) ROSSOUW Notice
ROSSOUW, Johannes Stephanus (Fainks). RPEQ, B.Eng (Civil), B.Com (Transport Economics). Passed away tragically at home, in Auckland, on 23 May 2019, aged 46 years. Born 27 December 1972, in Pretoria, South Africa. Dearly missed treasured partner and best friend of Nicola Tennent, and beloved son of Sandra Rossouw (nee Myburgh) and the late Johannes Rossouw (both of Pretoria), brother and brother-in-law of Cathy and Johann Dannhauser, and loved Fainks of the Tennent family, of Otaio. A private cremation has been held, with memorials to be held later in Auckland, Brisbane, and Otaio. Messages to: [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mental Health Foundation NZ or the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ would be appreciated. Rest peacefully now, beautiful soul. "Ring the bells that still can ring, Forget your perfect offering There is a crack in everything, That's how the light gets in."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.