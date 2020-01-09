|
|
|
VAN GELDER, Johannes Jacobus (Joe). Born January 10, 1926. Passed away peacefully on January 06, 2020, Johannes (Joe) passed away, at the age of 93. Dearly loved Husband of Maria Christina (of late). Father and Father in Law of Robbie (of late), Yolande and Garry, Ron and Robyn, Paul and Janine. Opa of Shane, Tammy, Aimee, Adam, Hayley, Nathan and Leah. Great Opa of Daniel, Sophie, Louisa, Ella, Thys, Eden, Nixon, Harper-Lee and Hannah. We couldn't keep you forever but thankful to have had you with us, as long as we did. Such a gentle, quiet, loving Father, Father in Law and Grandfather. You helped shape the lives of all of us. We will continue to make you proud. We will find peace in knowing, that you are finally back with Oma. So many fond memories. A private Family farewell has been held, as per Joe's wishes.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 9, 2020