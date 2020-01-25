Home

Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Holy Name Catholic Church
Alnick Street
Warkworth
PEETERS, Johannes Hendrikus (John). Peacefully at home with family in his 96th year on Wednesday 22 January 2020. Dearly loved husband of Beatrice, loved Dad of Peter, Michael, Maria, Angela, Joseph, Frances, Philip and David; and father-in-law of Cheryl, Marlene, Mike, Brian, Fintan and Marose. Loved Poppa of 17 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren. A requiem mass will be celebrated at Holy Name Catholic Church, Alnick Street, Warkworth on Wednesday 29 January at 11am, followed by interment at the Puhoi Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated for the St Columbans Mission Society, PO Box 30-017, Lower Hutt 5040.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
