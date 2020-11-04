Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cambridge Funeral Services
2 Albert St
Cambridge , Waikato 3283
07-827 7649
Resources
More Obituaries for Johannes HENDRIKSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johannes (John) HENDRIKSE

Add a Memory
Johannes (John) HENDRIKSE Notice
HENDRIKSE, Johannes (John). Passed away peacefully on 29 October 2020, aged 59 years. Loving father of Katy and Lexi. Loved son of the late Kees and Aly Hendrikse. Treasured brother, brother-in-law and uncle to Tony and Natasha, Lizette and Sid, Maria and Delane, Angela and Eric, Colin and Dee, Linda and Craig, Gary and Michelle, and their families. A private family Service for John has been held. The family extend thanks to the staff at Resthaven, Cambridge for the excellent care provided to John.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johannes's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -