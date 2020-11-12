Home

Johannes (John) GERRITS

Johannes (John) GERRITS Notice
GERRITS, Johannes (John). Passed away on the 10th of November surrounded by family. Much loved husband of Joyce, father of Marc and Frank. Father in law of Janine and Tanya. Cherished Opa of Madison, Rainer, Isabelle, Talulah, Keanu, Zoe and Ezrah. In lieu of flowers, donations sent to St Johns Ambulance would be greatly appreciated. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Tuesday the 17th of November 2020 at 12.30 p.m.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2020
