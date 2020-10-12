Home

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
86 Clarkin Road
Fairfield, Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESSELINK, Johannes Gerardus (John). Passed away peacefully at St Andrews Care Home, Hamilton on Friday 9th October 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Patricia (nee McGruddy); cherished father of Paul, Christina, John, Mark, Tricia, Karen and extended families; treasured grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 86 Clarkin Road, Fairfield, Hamilton on Wednesday 14 October at 1.00 pm followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead. The family wish to thank all the team at St Andrews for their loving support and care towards John over the past 3 years. All correspondence to: The Esselink Family, C/- PO Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2020
