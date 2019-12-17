|
BLOEMENDAL, Johannes Bernardus (John). Born April 19, 1959. Passed away on December 14, 2019. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Darling husband of Dianne for 40 years. Dearly loved son of Roel and Ann. Big brother of Jeanette and Jenny. Treasured uncle of his nieces and nephews. A celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday the 21st of December 2019 at Glen Eden Baptist Church, 97 Glendale Road, Glen Eden at 11:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 17, 2019