Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Glen Eden Baptist Church
97 Glendale Road
Glen Eden
View Map
Johannes Bernardus (John) BLOEMENDAL


1959 - 2019
Johannes Bernardus (John) BLOEMENDAL Notice
BLOEMENDAL, Johannes Bernardus (John). Born April 19, 1959. Passed away on December 14, 2019. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Darling husband of Dianne for 40 years. Dearly loved son of Roel and Ann. Big brother of Jeanette and Jenny. Treasured uncle of his nieces and nephews. A celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday the 21st of December 2019 at Glen Eden Baptist Church, 97 Glendale Road, Glen Eden at 11:00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
