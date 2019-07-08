Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Johanna VERRYT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johanna (Jeanne) VERRYT

Add a Memory
Johanna (Jeanne) VERRYT Notice
VERRYT, Johanna (Jeanne). On 7th July, 2019 (peacefully) at Waitakere Hospital, aged 99 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Willem, loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony (deceased) and Frances, Bill and Jenny, Ineke and Peter, John, Marjo and Henry, Rob and Jennie, Joe and Jane, and Leo, cherished Oma of 18 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. R.I.P. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Holy Family Catholic Church, 94 Taikata Road, Te Atatu Peninsula (tomorrow) Wednesday at 11:00 a.m, the funeral then leaving for the Waikumete Cemetery. All communications to the Verryt family C/- Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland 0610.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 8 to July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.