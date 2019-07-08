|
VERRYT, Johanna (Jeanne). On 7th July, 2019 (peacefully) at Waitakere Hospital, aged 99 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Willem, loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony (deceased) and Frances, Bill and Jenny, Ineke and Peter, John, Marjo and Henry, Rob and Jennie, Joe and Jane, and Leo, cherished Oma of 18 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. R.I.P. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Holy Family Catholic Church, 94 Taikata Road, Te Atatu Peninsula (tomorrow) Wednesday at 11:00 a.m, the funeral then leaving for the Waikumete Cemetery. All communications to the Verryt family C/- Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland 0610.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 8 to July 9, 2019