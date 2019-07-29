|
|
|
PYNAPPEL, Johanna Susanna (Ans). Passed away on Thursday 25th July 2019, at Middlemore Hospital, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Kees. Mother, Maman of Paul, the late Wendy, Roger and Monique. Mother-in-law of Chris, Lori and Geoff. Oma to Benjamin, Katie and Kelly and great grandmother to Natalia, Noah and Jasper. A private family gathering is being held at a place dear to her heart. Rest in Vrede. All communications to the Pynappel family c/- Davis Funerals, P O Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2019