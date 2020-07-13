Home

Ninness Funeral Home
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Kapiti College Marae
Margaret Road, Raumati Beach
Paraparaumu
Johanna (nee Kamira) (Campbell) (Jo, Ko, Koko) APERI


1934 - 2020
APERI, Johanna (Jo, Ko, Koko) (nee Kamira) (Campbell). 26 August 1934 - 11 July 2020. Wife of Tom Aperi (deceased). Beloved mother of Joseph (deceased), Rima, Hera, Te Ao Marama, Thomas, Hine, David, JP (deceased), Mary-Jo and their partners. Nan to many treasures. Taonga to all. Tangihanga will be held at Kapiti College Marae, Margaret Road, Raumati Beach, Paraparaumu on Tuesday 14 July, commencing at 10:00am. Thereafter to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery. Kororia ki te atua, Maunga rongo ki te whenua, Whakaro pai ki nga tangata katoa Pai marire Nau mai, Haere Mai! Ninness Funeral Home (04) 237-4174 FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2020
