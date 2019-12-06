|
HEUTHORST, Johanna Maria (Jo). on 4th December, 2019 passed away peacefully at St. Margaret's Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, cherished mother of Frank, Tony, Rodney , and the late Hans, loved mother-in-law of Eve, Tania and Amber, special Oma to Dylan, Annalee, James and Skye. Words are few, thoughts are deep, memories are forever. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the church of Our Lady of Lourdes, 7 Glendale Road, Glen Eden on Tuesday, 10th December, 2019 at 11:00 a.m, the funeral then leaving for the Swanson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the West Auckland Hospice, P O Box 45-181, Te Atatu Peninsula, Auckland 0651, would be appreciated. All communications to the Heuthorst family C/- Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland 0610.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 6, 2019