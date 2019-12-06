Home

Johanna Maria (Jo) HEUTHORST

Johanna Maria (Jo) HEUTHORST Notice
HEUTHORST, Johanna Maria (Jo). on 4th December, 2019 passed away peacefully at St. Margaret's Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, cherished mother of Frank, Tony, Rodney , and the late Hans, loved mother-in-law of Eve, Tania and Amber, special Oma to Dylan, Annalee, James and Skye. Words are few, thoughts are deep, memories are forever. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the church of Our Lady of Lourdes, 7 Glendale Road, Glen Eden on Tuesday, 10th December, 2019 at 11:00 a.m, the funeral then leaving for the Swanson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the West Auckland Hospice, P O Box 45-181, Te Atatu Peninsula, Auckland 0651, would be appreciated. All communications to the Heuthorst family C/- Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland 0610.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
