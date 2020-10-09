Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manning Funerals
Auckland, Auckland
09-377 9790
Resources
More Obituaries for Johanna McHARDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johanna Maria Gertruda (nee Vogels) (Anna) McHARDY

Add a Memory
Johanna Maria Gertruda (nee Vogels) (Anna) McHARDY Notice
McHARDY, Johanna Maria Gertruda (Anna) (nee Vogels). On 7 October 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family aged 66 years. Loving wife of 42 years to Paul and inspirational and passionate mother to Meika, Karina, Gerard, and Tony. Proud Oma of Annemie, Helena, and Marieke; Aurelia, and Julian. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Anna at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 119 Seddon Street, Pukekohe on Wednesday 14 October 2020 at 11am followed by interment in the Catholic Cemetery.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johanna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -