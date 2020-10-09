|
|
|
McHARDY, Johanna Maria Gertruda (Anna) (nee Vogels). On 7 October 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family aged 66 years. Loving wife of 42 years to Paul and inspirational and passionate mother to Meika, Karina, Gerard, and Tony. Proud Oma of Annemie, Helena, and Marieke; Aurelia, and Julian. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Anna at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 119 Seddon Street, Pukekohe on Wednesday 14 October 2020 at 11am followed by interment in the Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020