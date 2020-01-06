Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Eastern Suburbs Chapel of the Morrisons Funeral Home
79 Line Road
Glen Innes
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johanna COLENBRANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johanna Maria (Anne) (VAN HECKING COLENBRANDER) COLENBRANDER

Add a Memory
Johanna Maria (Anne) (VAN HECKING COLENBRANDER) COLENBRANDER Notice
VAN HECKING COLENBRANDER, Johanna Maria (Anne). On 2nd January 2020 in her 96th year after a long and bravely fought journey. Much loved wife of Theo (deceased) and loving mother of Maria, Ludy and Wanda, Marika, Peter and Karen and Grace. Anne was a greatly loved grandmother of 12 grand-children, 6 great grand-children and one great, great grand-child. A celebration of Anne's life will be held at the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of the Morrisons Funeral Home, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes, Auckland, at 2:30pm on Thursday 9th January followed by a private cremation. Our special thanks to the staff at the Remuera Care Village, Meadowbank.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johanna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -