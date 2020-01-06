|
|
|
VAN HECKING COLENBRANDER, Johanna Maria (Anne). On 2nd January 2020 in her 96th year after a long and bravely fought journey. Much loved wife of Theo (deceased) and loving mother of Maria, Ludy and Wanda, Marika, Peter and Karen and Grace. Anne was a greatly loved grandmother of 12 grand-children, 6 great grand-children and one great, great grand-child. A celebration of Anne's life will be held at the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of the Morrisons Funeral Home, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes, Auckland, at 2:30pm on Thursday 9th January followed by a private cremation. Our special thanks to the staff at the Remuera Care Village, Meadowbank.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020