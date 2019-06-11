ORVAN, Johanna Hendrika (Jos). Passed away peacefully at St Margaret's Rest Home, Te Atatu Peninsula on the 9th June 2019, in her 88th year. Loved wife of 64 years to the late Johan, much beloved Mother of Yvonne and Ron, mother-in-law of Dirk, grandmother of Amy and Janek, Erin and Andrew, Ben, Rachel and Jeremy and Carina and Mike and great-grandmother of Laila, Addison, Penny, Scarlett, Zoe, Mia and Ollie and step great grandmother of Jakob, Stanley and Tennika. We will all miss you so much, and we have wonderful memories of life with you to carry forward with us with love. We will love and cherish you forever. We wish to extend very grateful thanks to the staff of St Margaret's who took such loving and wonderful care of Johanna over the last few weeks. We could not have gone through this without you. "A life well lived, a rest well deserved." Love you. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 14th June at 12:30pm.







Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 11 to June 12, 2019